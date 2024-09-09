Marcus Theatres President Mark Gramz to Receive Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award at ShowEast 2024

Courtesy of Film Expo Group

Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres, will receive this year’s Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award at ShowEast 2024. He will be presented with this special honor as part of the Final Night Awards Ceremony, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, October 24th at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Established in 1987, the Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award is presented each year to a company or individual in the industry that has made an impact in the philanthropic community. Past recipients include Todd Vradenburg, Richie Fay, Kyle Davies, Mark Christiansen, Scott Forman, Chris Aronson, and most recently Ron Krueger II.

In a 50-plus year career in the movie theater business, Mark A. Gramz has seen it all – going from the drive-in booth to the president’s chair. After starting with Marcus Theatres in 1971 as a part-time associate (while still in high school) at the former Hwy 24 Outdoor Theatre in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Mark worked his way through the ranks as he ushered the company through decades of change and growth, eventually being named President of Marcus Theatres in 2022.

Mark earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and business – finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and gives back to our industry in countless ways. Mark currently serves on various trade association boards, including NATO’s government relations committee, strategic planning committee and advisory board. He serves as the president of NATO of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan and has served on various other regional NATO boards as President of NATO of Ohio and Treasurer of NATO of Illinois. Through these positions, he has played a key role in raising funds for Variety – the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin.

“We are extremely honored to present Mark with this very special award at ShowEast. His passion and dedication to philanthropy for the theatrical community as well as his local community is to be applauded,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group.