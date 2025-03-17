Marcus Theatres Promotes Clint Wisialowski to Executive Vice President

Marcus Theatres has announced the promotion of Clint Wisialowski to executive vice president of content strategy, sales, research & development, and guest services. Previously, Wisialowski led Marcus Theatres’ guest services, sales structure, and staff, cultivating new business opportunities and further enhancing relationships with key national accounts.

A 36-year veteran of the company, Wisialowski joined Marcus Theatres in 1989 as an associate manager at Westown Cinema in Waukesha, Wisconsin. His career in the field later included general manager positions at South Shore (Oak Creek, Wis.) and Addison (Addison, Ill.) cinemas before being promoted to district director. In 2006, Wisialowski advanced to the role of director of sales and became the assistant vice president of sales and research & development in 2013. Wisialowski rose to vice president of sales in 2015 before taking on his most recent role of senior vice president of business development and sales in 2021. Wisialowski also started Marcus Theatres’ Reel Movies for Real Needs program, which offers showings of family movies for people with sensory sensitivities.

“Marcus Theatres is very fortunate to have a leader with such a diverse background as a longtime Marcus veteran,” said Mark Gramz, president, Marcus Theatres. “Clint’s extensive industry experience makes him the perfect candidate to help us usher in a new age of exhibition and experiential cinema, maximize attendance and revenue, and continue the tradition of providing a premier moviegoing experience at Marcus Theatres.”

In addition to his roles at Marcus Theatres, Wisialowski holds roles in several industry and community organizations, including serving on the Board of Advisors for BWG Strategy LLC, a network for senior executives in the technology, media, and telecom industries. A longtime southeastern Wisconsin resident, he is also active with the United Performing Arts Fund, United Way, Junior Achievement, Best Buddies of Racine, Focus on Community (Racine, Wis.), and Variety–The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Management from National Louis University. Wisialowski reports directly to Gramz and is based at the Marcus headquarters in Milwaukee.