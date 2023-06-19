Marcus Theatres Survey Names INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY as Most Anticipated Movie of the Summer

Photo Credits: Disney, Lucasfilm, & Phedon Papamichael ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny")

Marcus Theatres surveyed more than 1,200 of its Magical Movie Rewards members in 17 states to find out what summer movies made their must-see list.

While Indiana Jones grabbed the top spot, participants also selected family films, action adventures, and a new biopic as what they’re most looking forward to seeing this summer:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 12) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (in cinemas now) Oppenheimer (July 21) The Flash (in cinemas now) The Little Mermaid (in cinemas now) Fast X (in cinemas now) Barbie (July 21) Haunted Mansion (July 28) Blue Beetle (August 18)

Though male and female respondents agreed on putting Indiana Jones at #1, they differed on what else they were most looking forward to seeing.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid took the #2 spot with women, who rounded out their top five with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Oppenheimer.

In comparison, men preferred Ethan Hunt to Ariel and prioritized seeing Oppenheimer and The Flash as their third and fourth, before ranking Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fifth.

Survey respondents were from Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Ninety-nine percent of surveyed moviegoers plan to head to the cinema between May 19 and September 4. Only 11% of those surveyed see movies on opening weekend, but they split on whether to see the film during the first week or first month of release, with the first week just barely pulling off the win, 45% to 44%.

“Just like consumers, we’re excited for an action-packed summer of movies,” Marcus Theatres’ President Mark Gramz said in a press release. “There’s nothing quite like experiencing those thrilling car chases, stand-offs, and explosive scenes on a SuperScreen DLX or in UltraScreen DLX auditorium complete with massive screens and Dolby Atmos multidimensional sound. Not to mention, programs like Marcus Theatres’ Magical Movie Rewards and Value Tuesdays make multiple trips to the movies fun and affordable.”