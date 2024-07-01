Marcus Theatres to Operate Former Showplace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Courtesy Photo

Marcus Theatres announced today that it will take over the operations of the Showplace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, after the doors closed June 30th. Through an agreement to assume operations with the property’s owner, Marcus will reopen the theater to customers on July 8th as the Marcus West End Cinema.

West End Cinema marks the eighth Marcus Theatre location in Minnesota. Marcus’ extension into West End gives moviegoers additional flexibility to screen movies in the Minneapolis area, which already includes Marcus Oakdale, Rosemount, and Southbridge Crossing (Shakopee) Cinemas.

Marcus plans to welcome the staff of the Showplace ICON Theatre into the Marcus family of associates. Additionally, all prior Showplace ICON loyalty program members will be invited to join the free Marcus Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program to receive discounts, rewards, and free popcorn on Tuesdays. Moviegoers can also take advantage of Marcus Passport, a one-purchase movie ticket bundle that allows moviegoers to see multiple movies in a series for the lowest price at any Marcus Theatre during its run.

“We’re thrilled to extend the Marcus Theatres experience to the Shops at West End,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “It’s an opportunity to continue to engage Marcus movie fans as well as gain new ones and to demonstrate our continued confidence in the theatre business as the summer blockbuster season heats up.”