Marianne Abiaad Named National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) 2023 Bert Nathan Award Honoree

Image courtesy: National Association of Concessionaires

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) announced that Marianne Abiaad, Executive Vice President at Royal Corporation, has been selected as the 2023 Bert Nathan Memorial Award Honoree.

Presented by NAC each year to recognize leadership and significant accomplishment in the theatre concessions industry, the award honors the late Bert Nathan, a past president of the Association.

The presentation will take place on July 19, 2023 at the awards luncheon during the 2023 Concession & Hospitality Expo at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. The recipient is chosen by vote of the majority of previous Bert Nathan Award recipients.

Marianne Abiaad is the Executive Vice President at Royal Corporation, a national single-source supplier of paper, chemicals, sanitary, janitorial, food service, and concession supplies and equipment.

Abiaad has served the NAC’s Board of Directors as West Coast Regional Vice President since 2013. She has also served on the Education Committee.

In 2019, Marianne was presented the Krystal La Reese-Gaule Membership Award. The annual award is presented to the member who sponsors the most new NAC full memberships during the most recent fiscal year. She recruited seven new members that year.