Mark Hamill to Receive Cinema Icon Honor as Part of Big Screen Achievement Awards

CinemaCon announced that Mark Hamill will receive this year’s Cinema Icon Award. Hamill will be presented with the honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by official presenting sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company.

Hamill will have three films in theaters in 2025. He will soon appear on screen in Lionsgate’s The Long Walk, an adaptation of the first-written novel by storyteller Stephen King. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games franchise. He is also garnering buzz for his role opposite Tom Hiddleston in Neon’s The Life of Chuck which won the 2024 TIFF Audience Award and will also be seen in Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants as The Flying Dutchman.

Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movies and films such as Kingsman: The Secret Service, Sony’s The Machine and Brigsby Bear. Hamill’s extensive voice acting work includes his role as the Thorn, the grizzly bear in DreamWorks Animation’s recently Oscar-nominated animated feature, The Wild Robot; Granduncle in the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron; and a long-standing voice role as the Joker.

“Mark Hamill’s career is proof that great characters don’t just live on the screen—they live within us, galvanizing generations of audiences worldwide,” noted Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon. “This Cinema Icon Award honors not just an actor, but a legacy of incredible work that extends beyond the screen and continues to inspire us all.”