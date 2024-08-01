Marlene Songin Named Vice President of Sales for RealD Domestic and ROW Markets

Courtesy of RealD

RealD has named Marlene Songin as the company’s vice president of sales for domestic and rest of world markets. Songin takes the sales reins from Sean Spencer, who departs the company amicably after guiding a team that has seen a steady return to the platform led by such top 3D performers as Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 and other hits including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Avatar: The Way of Water.

In her new role, Songin will manage RealD’s sales strategies and exhibitor relationships, working closely with marketing on the company’s robust slate of 3D titles including the upcoming 15th Anniversary re-release of Coraline, Transformers One, The Wild Robot, Venom: The Last Dance, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Wicked. Songin reports to RealD CEO and President Travis Reid.

Songin was previously a RealD executive for many years, joining the company in 2007 as director of worldwide cinema sales during the company’s startup phase, then was promoted to vice president to run the company’s London office, overseeing EMEA operations, for more than two years. Following that, she returned to Los Angeles to oversee the cinema division for North/Latin Americas, Australia, and New Zealand. She now returns to RealD after a tenure at 4DX, during which time she served as the senior vice president and head of business development for North and South America.

Reid said, “Marlene was with this company in its infancy and growth, and there are few people who know our operation better than she does. She is among the sharpest and most shrewd executives in our industry. As bittersweet as it is to see Sean move on, we are thrilled that we have Marlene back home at RealD, and are confident that our sales operations are in excellent hands.”