Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Breaks Fandango Record as the Best Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024

Marvel Studios' Deadpool &Wolverine. Photo by Jay Maidment, Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

Fandango announced today that Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine has officially become the best ticket pre-seller of 2024, surpassing Dune: Part Two. Fandango’s “Deadpool Premium Package” offers fans two tickets to the film, official best friends necklaces, and more. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine tickets are on sale now and the film arrives in theaters Friday, July 26th.

The film was previously voted the #1 most anticipated film in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey and the #1 most anticipated summer movie in Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study.

“The fan anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is incredible to see as more and more people set their plans to experience this film the way it was intended – on the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “We are thrilled to see so many fans continuing to head to the theater this summer to experience such incredible blockbusters.”