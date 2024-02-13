Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Scores with Most Views of All Time in 24 Hours

Courtesy of Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine broke global records following its release on Sunday, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most viewed movie trailer of all time. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine and the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film opens in the U.S. and Canada on July 26th and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Deadpool & Wolverine was voted as 2024’s top pick in Fandango’s annual most anticipated movies survey. In November of last year, Disney moved the film further into the summer corridor from a May release to its current July date, placing it in the thick of the summer movie season.

2016’s Deadpool was a big February hit and went on to make $363M domestic and $782.8M global. The first film in the franchise still holds its second place ranking on the list of all-time domestic box office for an R-rated movie, behind 2004’s The Passion of the Christ ($370.7M). Deadpool 2 nearly equaled the domestic take of the first film, with $324.5M and surpassed the global take with $785.8M. The franchise total sits at over $1.5 billion globally. Following Disney’s purchase of Twentieth Century Fox in 2019, this marks the first Deadpool film tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.