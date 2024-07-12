Marvel Studios Releases Teaser Trailer and Poster for CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Marvel Studios has released the teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America. Mackie, who previously played the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which aired on Disney+ in 2021.

In the film, Sam, now Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his MCU debut. Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated film in the teaser trailer, which showcases action-packed sequences and a first look at Mackie as the new Captain America. The poster also offers a sneak peek at the film’s cast and the iconic Captain America shield.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.