MediCinema Announces Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Location

Courtesy of MediCinema

MediCinema has announced the construction of a new MediCinema location at the prestigious Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, England. The location is expected to open in 2024 and will be built in partnership with the Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will soon be able to offer its young patients and their families a moviegoing experience. This marks the first MediCinema in the North West of England. Nestled in the heart of Liverpool, the institution is one of Europe’s largest and busiest children’s hospitals. MediCinema expects the new location to bring the movies to 5,000 patients and their families every year.