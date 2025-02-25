MediCinema Honored with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

Courtesy of MediCinema

MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the well-being of patients in NHS hospitals through the power of cinema and the magic of film, was presented with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. The special award, one of BAFTA’s highest accolades, is presented to an individual or organization that has made a significant and inspiring contribution to film through a particular project or work – with a focus on recognizing efforts that might not otherwise be eligible in BAFTA’s competitive awards categories. The award was presented to Colin Lawrence, the chief executive officer of MediCinema, during the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards’ ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on February 16th, celebrating its impact in bringing cinema experiences to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals around the UK, at no cost to the patients or the NHS.

Founded in 1999 by Christine Hill MBE, MediCinema builds and operates state-of-the-art cinemas inside hospitals and places of care, enabling patients and their families to enjoy the escapism and therapeutic benefits of the big screen in a safe and medically supported environment. Patients can attend even if they are in their hospital beds. The charity collaborates with the film industry to provide the latest releases free of charge, helping to reduce anxiety, stress, and feelings of isolation for patients of all ages. Last year alone more than 17,500 patients were able to benefit from going to a film screening in their hospital.

MediCinema is funded by donations from individuals, organisations, and Trusts and Foundations. Since its inception, MediCinema has expanded its reach, building cinemas in hospitals across the UK, including Guy’s Hospital and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London, Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and Royal Hospital for Children/Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. With medical equipment and nurses at every screening, these cinemas allow patients to enjoy a shared cinema experience with their loved ones, creating a sense of normality and well-being during their stay in care.

Jane Millichip, the chief executive officer of BAFTA, said, “It is a real privilege to be able to recognize the incredible work of MediCinema at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. MediCinema’s unique cinema experience provides meaningful benefits to hospital patients and their families, by offering the immersive experience of film to alleviate the feelings of anxiety and isolation that people so often feel when in hospital. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the societal good of film deployed in this way. Congratulations to everyone at MediCinema.”

Lawrence added, “We are honored to be the recipient of BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award. Film and cinema have an incredible power to remove people from their everyday surroundings. Many in hospital are going through very difficult times, and we see every day how being immersed in the power of the big screen can benefit their psychological wellbeing and provide meaningful release from the challenges of being on the wards. We are so grateful to BAFTA for recognising the contribution and impact we have made over the past 25 years.”