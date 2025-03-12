Megaplex Launches Rebrand and Reinforces Commitment to Cinema

Megaplex Theatres at Pleasant Grove, UT. Courtesy of Megaplex

Megaplex has announced a collaborative rebrand project between Megaplex and branding agency Matchstic aimed at recapturing the “mega” in Megaplex. The new visual identity celebrates the Megaplex experience, from the immersive movie screens to the simple pleasure of a perfectly popped popcorn kernel. The updated verbal identity aims to position Megaplex as a place where extraordinary moments become cherished memories.

There’s nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen, and Megaplex is updating theaters with 100-percent heated, power luxury recliners, luxury box seats, along with quiet rooms in select auditoriums, a MegaScreen premium large format laser projection system with Dolby Atmos sound, and more.

Megaplex is set to open an entertainment center in Downtown Daybreak this year, which will feature premium large format auditoriums, luxury bowling with lane-side dining, a variety of food and beverage options, games, private event and party space. Megaplex’s transformation highlights the importance of community spaces and the power of shared experiences.

To celebrate, on Monday, March 17th, Megaplex is offering a free small drink and a free small popcorn or $1 MegaTub and $1 MegaMug refill with any ticket at any Megaplex. With expanded offerings and an enhanced brand identity, Megaplex is inviting moviegoers to experience the new Megeplex by visiting megaplex.com.

“As we embarked on our rebrand journey, we knew honoring Megaplex’s rich legacy was essential,” said Ashley Havili, the vice president of marketing for Megaplex. “Our history is a vital part of who we are, and we wanted to carry that forward while breathing new life into the brand. This refresh is about evolution—staying true to our roots while embracing the future. As we step into this next phase, our commitment remains to create larger-than-life experiences for generations to come.”

“Megaplex’s rebrand is more than just a new logo; it’s a bold statement about the power of shared experiences in our increasingly digital world,” says Blake Howard, the co-founder and creative director of Matchstic. “By adding bowling, games, and enhanced dining options, Megaplex is securing its position as the ultimate third space—a place to live life larger.”

“Megaplex is dedicated to making every moment a larger-than-life memory for our guests,” said Britten Maughan, the president of Megaplex. “This exciting transformation is more than just a visual refresh; it’s a strategic repositioning.”