Megaplex Opens First Cinema Entertainment Center at Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah

Courtesy of Larry H. Miller Megaplex

Larry H. Miller Megaplex (Megaplex) has opened its first cinema entertainment center at Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah. The Megaplex Downtown Daybreak location features premium large format auditoriums, interactive bowling with laneside dining, a variety of food and beverage options, and games, as well as a private event and party space.

The new Megaplex cinema entertainment center features eight screens with two MegaScreens, Megaplex’s premium large format screen. MegaScreen auditoriums include heated luxury recliners, premium sound featuring Dolby Atmos, and laser projection, with the largest MegaScreen at 80ft. Megaplex’s Dine-In Luxury includes a server and enhanced food and beverage offerings.

There are also 18 lanes of interactive bowling with four lanes of VIP experience. All lanes featuring Brunswick Spark technology, bowling’s first augmented-reality, interactive experience. Spark leverages the latest projection technology to bring Brunswick’s engaging Sync Scoring animations to the lane surface. Bowlers can select their Spark experience directly on the Sync tablets, choosing from a vast and ever-expanding library of games. From the mass appeal of Angry Birds, to the unique team scoring of Rival Rumble, Spark games are designed for all skill levels, revitalizing bowling with unique targets, rules, and social media-worthy moments. There will also be a laneside dining service, as well as a mother’s room and lounge.

Megaplex is currently in the process of updating theaters with 100-percent heated, power luxury recliners, luxury box seats, and state-of-the-art MegaScreen premium large format laser projection system with Dolby Atmos sound, and more. Megaplex’s transformation highlights the importance of community spaces and the power of shared experiences.

“Megaplex is a place where extraordinary moments become cherished memories,” said Britten Maughan, the president of Megaplex. “We are thrilled to open Megaplex’s first cinema entertainment center with cinema, bowling, games, and enhanced dining options, securing Megaplex’s position as a place to live life larger.”