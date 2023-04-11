Melissa McCarthy to Receive CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award

Courtesy of CinemaCon

Melissa McCarthy will receive this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award, Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, will be held this April at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. McCarthy will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27th at Caesars Palace, hosted by presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

McCarthy can be seen next month in The Little Mermaid, from visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall. The live-action reimagining of the Disney’s Oscar-winning animated musical opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26th. McCarthy first made her mark on the comedy stage, performing stand-up in New York and receiving dramatic training at The Actors Studio. She then spent nine years as a main-stage member of The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Her standout role as Megan in the smash hit comedy Bridesmaids garnered her Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Award nominations. She received a second Academy Award nomination for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. McCarthy’s extensive list of film credits include Superintelligence, The Kitchen, Life of the Party, The Boss, Ghostbusters, St. Vincent, Tammy, The Heat, Identity Thief and This is 40. She is currently shooting Richard Curtis’ untitled New York Christmas comedy movie and recently wrapped production on Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

“Melissa McCarthy has had audiences around the world howling in the theaters with such unforgettable performances in films like Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy and has left them on the edge of their seats with her memorable roles in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and St. Vincent to name just a few,” noted Neuhauser. “Her upcoming turn in the iconic role of Ursula is sure to entertain audiences across the globe and we couldn’t be more honored to present her with this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award.”