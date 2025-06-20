Merlin Cinemas Confirmed as New Operator for Rhyl Cinema

Cornwall-based independent cinema operator Merlin Cinemas has announced they will take over the five-screen cinema in the town center of the North Wales city of Rhyl, subject to completing lease arrangements with Denbighshire County Council.

Merlin Cinemas has 21 other cinemas across the U.K., including the Scala at Prestatyn in Wales. The company has a reputation for operating historic cinemas, as well as repurposed and modern buildings as cinemas, in communities often overlooked or underserved by larger cinema companies. Earlier this year, Merlin’s founder and managing director, Geoff Greaves, was awarded an MBE for his outstanding contribution to the cinema industry, recognition of his 35 years spent championing the big screen in small towns.

Following the closure of the cinema at the end of January, the Denbighshire County Council has been working hard to attract an operator to the popular amenity on Rhyl’s promenade. Councillor Jason McLellan, leader of Denbighshire County Council and lead member for economic growth and tackling deprivation said, “We’re delighted to have Merlin on board to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy a great day out in Rhyl. Once the lease is signed and Merlin have taken over, the cinema will play a pivotal role in the broader regeneration efforts in Rhyl town center.”

Merlin is working closely with the Council to complete and sign the lease and with suppliers to assess the work needed behind the scenes before it can reopen. They are committed improving the cinema and enhancing the cinema experience for the local community, and that may mean that the cinema reopens in phases. There will also be a new name, which is still under wraps.

Geoff Greaves, said: “We’re delighted to have been successful in our bid to operate this cinema. We’re already familiar with the location because of our cinema four miles along the coast in Prestatyn, but when the opportunity came along, we jumped at the chance. We are doing everything we can to get the doors open so that the town has a cinema again. We really believe that seeing a film at the cinema on the big screen with family or friends is a very different experience to watching it at home; it is more memorable, more sociable and offers a sense of occasion. We look forward to welcoming you back to your cinema very soon.”

Councillor McLellan went on to say, “The cinema itself is in a great location opposite Queen’s Market Food Hall and Event space, which will open on 10 July, therefore this is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting time for Rhyl. As a Council, we’re delighted to have found an operator to take over the site so quickly and we’re looking forward to working with Merlin to secure the success of the facility. When it opens, I urge residents to support the cinema as well as other leisure facilities in the town—we need everyone to be backing our businesses to ensure their continued success.”