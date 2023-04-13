METALLICA: M72 WORLD TOUR is Coming to Cinemas Live from Texas this August

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere has just screened in cinemas in New Zealand and moviegoers there were the first to learn that Metallica’s M72 World Tour is coming to the big screen, broadcasting in cinemas worldwide live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, August 18th and Sunday, August 20th.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, is a global theatrical event that will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs spanning the group’s 40+ year career, from 1983’s classic “Kill ‘Em All” to 2023’s long-awaited “72 Seasons”. The band won’t play a single song twice, making for a total of more than 30 songs across both nights. The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage and gives fans a complete 360-degree view from every seat in the house. With a multi-camera set up, fans will be right in the middle of the action, no matter where they are in the world.

The worldwide listening party for Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere, continues to launch across the globe over the next 20 hours. Tickets are still available for this tonight-only event. 72 Seasons will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide—with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The event offers fans the chance to be among the first to experience the entire 72 Seasons album on the eve of its April 14th release date. Tickets for April 13th’s Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere are available at metallica.film. The ticket on-sale date for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will be announced at a later time.



“We feel like we are a part of the Metallica family now that we are doing our third release together,” said Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “Since Metallica is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where Metallica isn’t touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert.”