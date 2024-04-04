MetaMedia Network Expands to 30 Exhibitor Partners

Courtesy of MetaMedia

With the addition of 13 new exhibitor partners, cloud-based delivery platform MetaMedia now features 30 exhibitor partners across nearly 800 cinema locations. The MetaMedia platform has securely delivered more than 500 feature films to cinemas from major and independent studios as well as numerous live content events. MetaMedia’s newest exhibitor partners include Classic Cinemas, CW Theaters, D’ Place Entertainment, Epic Theatres, Galaxy Theatres, IPIC Theaters, LOOK Cinemas, MJR Theatres, National Amusements, Inc., Regency Theatres, Southeast Cinemas and Xscape Theatres.

Recent examples utilizing MetaMedia’s cloud-based network include the weeklong cinema event Global Asian Fest 2024 from producer Global Asian Media Entertainment (GAME), Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment’s live premiere and run of Dark Planet Releasing’s horror movie Thorns (directed by Michigan filmmaker Doug Schulze), and a live Legion M fan event for the biopic You Can Call Me Bill that included a live Q&A session with William Shatner at more than 300 cinemas across the U.S. (as well as the NYC and LA premieres for Legion M’s legion of investors.)

A number of MetaMedia’s exhibitor partners have created their own curated programming, including specialty and themed event programs, with multiple cinema chains utilizing MetaMedia’s platform to deliver film repertory packages from major Hollywood studios. MetaMedia has also been called upon by its cinema partners to deliver live professional and Esports events that were acquired and marketed directly by cinema chains.

“We are proud to welcome all of our new cinema partners into the MetaMedia network,” said Jason Brenek, the founder and chief executive officer of MetaMedia. “Our singular mission is to provide our cinema and studio partners with the most innovative, flexible, efficient and cost-effective content delivery platform, which will enable more big screen entertainment to propel our industry forward. MetaMedia’s platform also empowers our exhibitor partners to access and create their own content. It also enables studio and content producers to create more dynamic fan-based events, which separates communal theatrical experiences from solitarily watching at home.”