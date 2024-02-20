MetaMedia Network Expands to 500 North American Cinemas

Courtesy of MetaMedia

MetaMedia has announced that its network now includes 500 cinemas and 5,000 screens across major cities in the U.S. and Canada. Over the past year, MetaMedia expanded beyond the delivery of movies to cinemas over broadband to include a full suite of services for content producers and distributors, including low-cost, hybrid delivery, which enables the company to deliver content to every cinema in the U.S. and Canada. This service also enables MetaMedia to deliver movies to cinemas regardless of their current connectivity to MetaMedia’s expanding cloud and broadband network. MetaMedia also provides content packaging, key generation and delivery, and trailer delivery to cinemas.

MetaMedia’s global entertainment platform supplies cinemas with new opportunities and box office revenues by providing live-streamed events and targeted advertising. Since its launch in 2020, MetaMedia’s network delivered more live concerts to cinemas than any other platform. MetaMedia’s next-generation technology also streamed live fan events for Hollywood studios, including Q&A sessions to facilitate and enhance movie releases, premieres, corporate events, conferences, and product launches.

MetaMedia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Brenek said, “MetaMedia’s growth is a direct reflection of the evolving priorities of cinemas and content distributors who need flexibility, time savings and cost savings. They are seeking new, efficient ways to reach consumers with innovative marketing events and commercial opportunities that are able to target new audiences. This is something that only an internet-based platform like MetaMedia can provide and we are proud to power the new cinema experience.”

“Emagine is privileged to be one of MetaMedia’s first cinema partners. By connecting into the MetaMedia broadband delivery network, Emagine has been able to improve its operational efficiency and save on the cost of receiving films compared to hard drives and satellite. More importantly, MetaMedia’s network is delivering new and exciting content to our cinemas, like the upcoming horror film, Thorns, from Dark Planet Releasing, which will premiere in metropolitan Detroit on February 17, exclusively in Emagine theaters,” shared Paul Glantz, the chairman of Emagine Entertainment.