MetroLux Theatres at Outlets at San Clemente to Host Taste of Scripted Bar & Kitchen Foodie Event

Courtesy of Metropolitan Theatres

Metropolitan Theatres is inviting guests to experience a Taste of Scripted Bar & Kitchen on Thursday, December 5th from 5-8pm. The exclusive foodie event features a sampling of various made from scratch menu items that are being served at the newly opened full service restaurant and luxury bar, Scripted Bar & Kitchen located inside MetroLux Theatres at Outlets at San Clemente. Scripted Bar & Kitchen also prepares the food for the luxury dine-in theater, located at 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA.

Guests of all ages are welcome to experience Taste of Scripted Bar & Kitchen for an evening of food, live musical entertainment, and fun. Located on the 2nd floor of the theatre in the new restaurant, the tasting event will offer each guest unlimited tastes while supplies last, a beverage of choice (specialty cocktail/wine/beer/soda), a free ‘admit one’ movie ticket that can be used for a future visit and an entry for a raffle drawing for gift cards and movie swag.

A sneak peek of what will be served includes thai meatballs with peanut sauce, crab rangoons, a variety of flatbread bites, spinach & feta pastry, mini bruschetta bites, caprese skewers, guacamole bites, hummus bites, taquito bites, brownie bites, and cinnamon sugar popcorn cups.



Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app or at the theatre’s box office.