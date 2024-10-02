Metropolitan Theatres Opens Scripted Bar & Kitchen in San Clemente MetroLux

Courtesy of Metropolitan Theatres

Scripted Bar & Kitchen, a full-service bar and restaurant located at Outlets of San Clemente, opened on October 1st. Located on the second floor of MetroLux Theatres at San Clemente, Scripted Bar & Kitchen features an indoor dining room with a full-service premium luxury bar and multiple TVs, as well as an outdoor patio that’s available for private events. The restaurant offers fresh prepared dining options such as truffle fries, crab rangoons, fried calamari, flavorful greens like strawberry walnut salad, citrus marinated steak salad, and from scratch entrees including the signature gourmet Metro burger, fresh pastas and gourmet flatbreads.

The kitchen currently prepares and serves its flavorful menu (and kids menu) for the attached MetroLux Theatres where guests can enjoy a carefully crafted meal while watching the latest blockbuster. The culinary delights available at Scripted Bar & Kitchen can be enjoyed at any time, whether guests are seeing a movie or are simply looking for an evening out.

This holiday season, Scripted Bar & Kitchen will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy its signature event, Taste of Scripted coming Thursday, December 5th. The ticketed tasting event will feature unlimited passed foods, desserts, and a sampling of bar options. Tickets will be available on the Metropolitan Theatres website. Guests who join M Rewards, the company’s free loyalty program, will earn points for food and beverage purchases at both Scripted Bar & Kitchen and MetroLux Theatres.