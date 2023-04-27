Mexico’s Cinemas WTC Installs Christie Projectors at New 14-Screen Multiplex

Courtesy of Christie

Christie has announced that Cinemas World Theatre Concepts (WTC), a new multiplex in Mexico City with 14 cinemas, has installed its cinema projectors ranging from 8,000 to 22,000 lumens. Christie integrator T&T Cinema carried out the installation. Cinemas WTC is equipped with 5.1 surround sound and 14 screens measuring 26×10 meters wide (85 x 32 feet), among the largest in Mexico. Five of the theaters are VIP, and the remaining nine are standard. Totaling more than 2,000 reclining seats in a stadium-style, the multiplex features visibility from every seat.

This multiplex is the first opened by Cinemas World Theatre Concepts, a new company led by Miguel Ángel Dávila, who in 1995 founded the movie theater chain that revolutionized the moviegoing experience in Mexico. Cinemas WTC is an independent site, and its opening signals the recovery of the cinema industry in Mexico. Its approach invites people to see movies as they should be seen, in accordance with the company’s mission.

“Taking care of the most basic things, but at the same time the most difficult and important: quality in projection and clear and bright audio, comfort and cleanliness, fresh food and drinks, and always being greeted with a smile, to live a great experience that could not be replicated at home,” explains Miguel Angel Davila, the president and founding partner of Cinemas WTC.

For the projection systems, the new complex has relied on Christie as its main supplier, “because their projectors are the most reliable and state-of-the-art in the industry,” continued Dávila. “Christie cinema projectors provide stunningly realistic colors, excellent image sharpness and quality, and unmatched brightness that allows us to deliver the best possible viewing experience to our audiences. We were impressed with how user-friendly and easy to set up and maintain these projectors are. Christie has provided us with outstanding service and support. Without a doubt, they have proven to be a very important business partner and we look forward to continuing to use their solutions for the rest of our venues. Both companies [Christie and T&T Cinema], as well as our team, have ensured at all times that our audience experiences an extremely satisfying cinematic experience.”

Ernesto Armus, the general manager of Christie Mexico, says: “It gives us great satisfaction that Miguel Ángel Dávila, who revolutionized the cinema industry in our country, relied on Christie to launch this new project that focuses on quality and cutting-edge technology. We hope to work with him on many more cinemas and help him to elevate the experience of going to the movies. We also want to thank our partner T&T Cinema for its excellence in the integration of this project.”