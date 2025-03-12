Meyer Sound Debuts ASTRYA Screen Channel Loudspeaker at CinemaCon 2025

Courtesy of Meyer Sound. ©1979-2024 Meyer Sound Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved.

At CinemaCon 2025, Meyer Sound will introduce ASTRYA, a new flagship cinema screen channel loudspeaker series that brings sonic power and precision to post-production mixing studios and premium cinemas. ASTRYA leverages Meyer Sound’s self-powered loudspeaker innovations and DSP technologies to deliver reference-quality sound optimized with built-in processing, system monitoring, and networking capabilities.

Leveraging research from Meyer Sound’s Bluehorn technology, ASTRYA provides a predictable and extremely linear phase response, for ultra-precise time alignment. Its driver density, with concentric mid-high drivers, translates to optimal clarity and coverage in a minimal footprint and cohesive behavior across the loudspeaker’s full range from 30Hz to 20kHz.

The first product in the series, ASTRYA-140, delivers reference-level sonic performance, free from power compression or distortion, for rooms measuring up to 140 feet from the screen to the back wall. Its digital input removes a digital-to-analog conversion stage, ensuring a low noise floor. It all adds up to a sonic presentation for every seat focused on timbral nuance and a sense of acoustical space.

“Immersive formats and the proliferation of big action blockbusters are placing greater demands on all components in the B-chain,” says Meyer Sound’s Director of Cinema Marketing, Mark Mayfield. “There’s a critical need for loudspeaker systems with ultra-wide dynamic range, zero distortion, and extreme sonic clarity—and increasing demand for integrated network control and telemetry features. Nothing in the market has been able to meet all of these demands until now.”

“Our self-powered loudspeaker approach allows us to implement a fully digital input path supporting AES67 at both 48kHz and 96kHz, which facilitates modern audio-over-IP workflows while also improving the dynamic range of our product,” explains Jay Wyatt, Meyer Sound’s program manager for cinema and residential. “Delivering signal to the loudspeaker and telemetry data back to the user on a single connector provides a simple to install yet powerful solution.”

“With ASTRYA, we’re delivering a new level of performance that bridges the gap between the creative intent in the post-production studio and the final delivery in the cinema,” says John McMahon, the senior vice president of Meyer Sound. “We’re confident that ASTRYA will become the go-to choice for both filmmakers and exhibitors who want the best, most accurate sonic presentation.”

CinemaCon 2025 attendees are invited to visit the Meyer Sound booth 2104A in the Augustus ballroom to see ASTRYA-140 and the entire Meyer Sound cinema portfolio from March 31st to April 3rd.

For more information about ASTRYA, visit meyersound.com/astrya.