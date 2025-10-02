Meyer Sound Introduces USW-121P Subwoofer

© Meyer Sound Laboratories

Meyer Sound has unveiled the USW-121P ™, the first model in a new generation of USW subwoofers that expands the company’s heritage of low-frequency innovation into a broad range of applications. Shipping now, theUSW-121P draws on the power and low-frequency precision of the 2100-LFC™ but optimized for installs and portable uses.



Because the USW-121P was designed from the outset as a non-arrayed subwoofer, it eliminates the rigging hardware and other elements required for flown configurations. Powered by a single 21-inch driver with a wide frequency range of 20–125 Hz (-10 dB), it delivers extended low end with the same power and precision that define Meyer Sound’s flagship subwoofers. In larger systems, the USW-121P can also complement the 2100-LFC, adding ground-stacked depth beneath flown arrays.



“With the USW-121P, we’re giving our users a powerful, room-shaking solution in a new form factor and price point, opening the door to all sorts of scenarios,” explains Andy Davies, Meyer Sound’s Senior Director of Product Management. “Anyone who loves low frequencies is going to want to hear these subwoofers and incorporate them into their designs.”



At just 24.5 inches deep, the USW-121P provides substantial low-end extension without sacrificing valuable floor or stage space. Its rigid cabinet optimizes acoustic volume and features a distinctive corner cut-out that allows for connector and cable clearance when the cabinet is against a wall or in other tight spaces including behind screens and in prosceniums. A low-velocity square port minimizes noise even at extreme low frequencies.



The USW-121P is also the first Meyer Sound subwoofer to feature Galileo® Extended Networking (GEN-1) technology, which integrates networked audio connectivity and Galileo GALAXY-class DSP directly into the loudspeaker, reducing or eliminating the need for separate system processors. As a result, calibration and deployment are simpler and more scalable across cinema, theater, and spatial applications. Configuration, control, and monitoring are handled through the Nebra™ software platform and MAPP 3D™ system design and prediction tool.



AES67 and analog inputs are standard at launch, with Milan functionality planned in a later GEN-1 update, giving designers and integrators a flexible, future-ready workflow.



With the USW-121P, Meyer Sound continues a legacy that began with the company’s pioneering work on Apocalypse Now, delivering a practical, high-impact solution for today’s complex system designs across cinema, performance, worship, and themed environments.