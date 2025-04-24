Meyer Sound Updates The Beverly Theater with ASTRYA Cinema Loudspeakers

The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas, NV by AltF Photography, John Michael Cooper. ©1979-2024 Meyer Sound Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Courtesy of Meyer Sound

The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas, NV is the first commercial exhibition venue to feature Meyer Sound’s new ASTRYA cinema loudspeakers. Its three new ASTRYA-140 screen channel loudspeakers replace Meyer Sound Acheron loudspeakers. Imagined by The Rogers Foundation and built in 2023, The Beverly Theater is designed for cross-disciplinary programming. It hosts film screenings seven nights a week alongside concerts, author events, and talkbacks, with retractable seating for 146 and open-floor capacity for more than 400. The venue’s audio infrastructure, provided by Meyer Sound, delivers sound across all formats, with a cinema system, P.A. system, and Constellation acoustic system at its core.

The ASTRYA upgrade replaces Acheron 100 screen channel loudspeakers but retains the rest of the original cinema system: six X-800C high-power cinema subwoofers and 14 ULTRA-X20 compact point source loudspeakers as surrounds. The Constellation system takes the room’s acoustic response from a physically deadened cinema environment to music and speech-optimized profiles at the touch of a button. Two ULTRA-X40 compact point source loudspeakers, pole-mounted on two 900-LFC low-frequency control elements, provide coverage for live events in the theater and adjoining terrace.

“We have three programming pillars: live, lit, and film,” says Kip Kelly, The Beverly’s founding creative director and chief experience officer. “When we started building this, it was important to us that we’re not a multipurpose space, but a very intentional space for those three things. If somebody comes and enjoys a concert, it should feel like a concert house in every sense of the word. If someone watches a film, it should feel like a true art house. And when we host authors, it should feel like a space for them as well.”

“We’ve always wanted the space to disappear and let the art come through,” says Kelly. “With film, that means presenting the director’s intent as clearly and accurately as possible. We don’t put a filter over the picture, so why would we do that with the sound? That’s what Meyer Sound has always given us, and this new ASTRYA system pushes that even further.”

The Beverly presents a wide range of independent films, many with subtle, dialogue-driven soundtracks, which Kelly says has already made an impression with ASTRYA. “It hits you right between the eyes,” he says. “Hearing the nuances in someone’s tone of voice, or a low whisper…you don’t know how important those things are until you hear them. It changes the moment.”

The upgrade was managed by Technology West Group, with consulting support from Jason Pritchard, who was also part of the venue’s original design team. “We’d already built in the infrastructure for digital signal paths and higher-voltage power, so this was a clean, efficient update,” says Pritchard, noting that the digital path extended from IMB to endpoint. Like Kelly, he emphasized ASTRYA’s articulation and definition. “What really stands out is the clarity, especially in the upper midrange. That’s where dialogue lives, and ASTRYA delivers.”

“We call ourselves a storytelling arena,” Kelly says. “Whether it’s a sold-out concert with 500 people or it’s a small intimate book reading with seven people, a big part of our storytelling is great sound, and Meyer Sound is central to every single one of those experiences.”