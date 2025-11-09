MICHAEL Posts Record Trailer Views for Lionsgate

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate.

The teaser trailer for Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic produced by Graham King and directed by Antoine Fuqua, has generated a record 116.2M views globally in its first 24 hours.

According to WaveMetrix, this would make the Michael teaser the largest 24-hour trailer debut in Lionsgate history, and the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in motion picture history.

The trailer will receive its theatrical debut ahead of screenings of the studio’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Michael will begin its theatrical run worldwide on April 24, 2026, following several production delays and release date changes. Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically, with Kino Films distributing in Japan and Universal distributing in the rest of the world.