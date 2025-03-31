Minecraft-Themed 4DX Auditorium Opens in Antwerp, Belgium

Belgian moviegoers enjoyed their first look at a fully Minecraft-themed 4DX auditorium at Kinepolis Antwerp. The cinema experience, a collaboration between Kinepolis, Warner Bros. Discovery and CJ 4DPLEX, was unveiled to audiences with two special screenings of A Minecraft Movie. The theater, fully decorated in unique Minecraft style, features immersive effects such as wind, rain, and moving seats.

The themed 4DX auditorium experience will welcome audiences over the next four weeks, with regular showtimes of Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie beginning on April 2.

Here’s your first look at the Kinepolis Antwerp Minecraft 4DX theater…