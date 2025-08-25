Miraj Cinemas Opens Alwar’s Largest Luxury Multiplex at Urban Square Galleria Mall

Courtesy of Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest multiplex chain, has expanded its footprint in Rajasthan with the launch of Alwar’s largest luxury cinema at Urban Square Galleria Mall, Alwar Tijara Road near Telco Circle over the weekend. The four-screen property has a total seating capacity of 606 across its auditoriums, each designed to combine comfort with scale. Plush push-back seats are complemented by best-in-class recliners.

The design aesthetic of the new property reflects Miraj Cinemas’ signature approach of marrying modern luxury with cultural warmth. The auditoriums are styled with rich golden-beige tones, geometric wall patterns, and subtle ambient lighting that elevates the atmosphere without overpowering the movie-watching experience, which includes Dolby 7.1 surround sound and 3D-enabled projection systems.

Beyond the auditoriums, the experience extends into the lobby and concessions, where design takes centre stage. The signature Pop Corner concession area has been conceptualised like a modern café-meets-lounge. To celebrate the launch, moviegoers can enjoy an inaugural Samosa Combo — pairing a classic samosa with a beverage — at a special discounted price of ₹150.

The launch comes on the heels of the chain’s recognition at the IMAX Big Cine Awards 2025, where Miraj Cinemas was honoured as the Best Multiplex Theatre of the Year for IMAX Wadala. With the addition of Alwar, Miraj Cinemas now operates eight properties and 20 screens across Rajasthan. Nationally, the brand has expanded to 243 screens across 72 locations in 49 cities. Two new IMAX screens will soon join its portfolio.

Speaking on the launch, Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, MD, Miraj Entertainment Ltd., said, “Rajasthan holds a special place in our growth journey, and the launch of Alwar reinforces our long-term commitment to this region. Urban Square Galleria Mall provides us with the perfect setting, a centrally located, easily accessible lifestyle hub that’s set to become the city’s go-to entertainment destination. Our strategy has always been to deliver premium, world-class experiences not just in metro cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where audiences are equally passionate about cinema. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation and expansion, making Miraj Cinemas a preferred entertainment destination nationwide.”