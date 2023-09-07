Miraj Cinemas Unveils Lavish Multiplex at R-Mall Mulund in Mumbai

Courtesy of Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest national multiplex chain, has announced the grand opening of its latest multiplex in Mumbai. Situated on the third floor of R Mall in Mulund West, the new location features four screens with a total seating capacity of 1276, including 48 plush recliners and 13 sofa seats. The inauguration ceremony included notable dignitaries Shri Mihir Kotecha and MLA Mulund. The inaugural day also coincided with the release of SRK’s anticipated Jawan.

Miraj Cinemas also introduces its signature The Beanery Cafe at the newly opened multiplex. The Chef Corner offers patrons the opportunity to watch as made-to-order dishes are prepared by in-house chefs. Chef Corner emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients and offers a range of dishes to satisfy all palates. From local specialities to international flavors, including gluten-free options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For added convenience, customers can pay digitally and opt for cashless payment options to place their food orders at Pop Express kiosks within the property, streamlining the ordering process.

Mr. Amit Sharma, the managing director of Miraj Entertainment, said, “The opening of Miraj Cinemas at R Mall in Mulund marks our 10th multiplex in Mumbai, bringing our total screens in Mumbai, Maharashtra to 31. As we continue to make a substantial impact in key markets, our expansion momentum extends to vibrant cities like Jamshedpur, Pune, Chennai, Indore, Jodhpur, and more. Our goal of reaching 200 screens is on the horizon, and even in the face of COVID-19 challenges, we successfully added 60 screens, solidifying our position as a national player in the entertainment industry. Looking ahead, we are poised to achieve an impressive milestone of 300 screens by the end of FY 2024. At Miraj Entertainment Ltd., our unwavering dedication is to share the enchantment of cinema with an ever-expanding audience.”

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, the chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment, added, “In a significant leap forward, Miraj Cinemas is thrilled to unveil an exclusive Jain gourmet menu at our newly inaugurated Mulund location. This landmark achievement solidifies our status as the first 100% vegetarian national cinema chain to offer this unique culinary experience. Our ‘Jain Corner’ presents an irresistible selection of Jain-friendly delicacies meticulously crafted to adhere to the most stringent dietary guidelines. This culinary innovation empowers our patrons to savour a superior cinematic and dining experience, all from the comfort of their seats. We extend a warm invitation to join us at Miraj Cinemas R-Mall in Mulund, where whether you’re a cinephile or a culinary enthusiast, our Jain Corner promises to enchant your senses.”