MJR Theatres Announces IMAX Partnership with Construction Set to Begin This Fall

MJR Theatres has announced a partnership with the IMAX Corporation with the construction of an IMAX auditorium. Coming this fall to the MJR Southgate Cinema, the auditorium will be the first in Metro-Detroit to feature premium reclining chairs.

The completely redesigned auditorium will be equipped with IMAX 4K Laser projection. The introduction of IMAX is part of an overall planned investment aimed at ensuring MJR Theatres remains at the forefront of the theatrical experience that moviegoers have come to expect. In addition to the Southgate Cinema IMAX, MJR plans to debut other locations in the near future.

“Our partnership with IMAX is the next step in our evolution to continuously providing our guests the ultimate movie experience,” said Joel Kincaid, the VP of operations for MJR Theatres. “While IMAX has been expanding across the globe it’s been well over a decade since an IMAX has opened in Metro-Detroit. MJR is proud to bring IMAX to our downriver communities and provide the only IMAX fitted with Recliners in Metro Detroit.”

“The MJR Theater has been a valued member of our business community for 25 years,” Mayor Joseph Kuspa of Southgate said in a statement. “This new experience will certainly enhance the entertainment offerings for our residents and those throughout our region. And, like so many other avid moviegoers, we’re looking forward to the IMAX premiere.”