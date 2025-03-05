MJR Theatres & CJ 4DPLEX to Bring First ScreenX Theater to Michigan’s MJR Westland Cinema

Courtesy of MJR Theatres

MJR Theatres and CJ 4DPLEX announced today that moviegoers in Wayne County, Michigan will soon be able to experience movies on a 270-degree panoramic screen when ScreenX debuts at the MJR Westland Cinema. This will be the third ScreenX auditorium to debut in Michigan, following the opening of the state’s first at the MJR Waterford Cinema last summer and at MJR Marketplace Cinema in Sterling Heights last November.

The ScreenX auditorium will feature a Barco Laser projector, fully powered reclining chairs, and MJR’s exclusive luxury VIP seating concept with premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for purses, coat hooks and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space.

“After the resounding success of the ScreenX launches at our Waterford and Sterling Heights locations, we couldn’t be more thrilled to expand this innovative format to our Westland Cinema as well,” said Joel Kincaid, the vice president of operations for MJR Theatres. “The Westland location already boasts amenities such as zero-gravity recliners, a full-service Studio Bar & Lounge, VIP Privacy Pods, and our premium large-screen format ‘Laser Ultra.’ The addition of ScreenX will further enhance this venues offerings, ensuring our moviegoers will have access to the latest in cinematic technology.”

Don Savant, the chief executive officer and president of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, added, “The incredible response to our two other MJR locations proves that moviegoers seek super-premium offerings and, more importantly, a completely different experience from the home. We look forward to delivering that same unforgettable premium cinematic experience at MJR Westland!”