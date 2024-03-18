MJR Theatres Expands Laser Ultra to MJR Westland Cinema In Wayne County, Michigan

Courtesy MJR Theatres

MJR Theatres has announced that Laser Ultra, their new proprietary Premium Large-Screen Format (PLF) experience, is expanding to the MJR Westland Cinema in Westland, Michigan. The remodeled auditorium in question will feature a massive wall-to-wall screen, Barco 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, and zero gravity heated reclining chairs throughout. Metro-Detroit moviegoers will have the opportunity to experience Laser Ultra when the new auditorium debuts with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on March 29th.

In addition to Barco and Dolby Atmos technology providing audiences with a premium sight and sound experience, the Laser Ultra auditorium will also include two rows of VIP Seats, which feature premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for personal belongings, coat hooks, and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space and comfort.

“We first debuted our Laser Ultra experience in 2022 at the MJR Brighton Cinema, followed by the MJR Marketplace Cinema last year, and the feedback we’ve received has been absolutely tremendous,” said Joel Kincaid, VP of operations for MJR Theatres. “Laser Ultra truly delivers the ultimate in sight, sound and comfort and we can’t wait for Wayne County moviegoers to experience it.”