MJR Theatres to Open New IMAX Auditorium Featuring Luxury Recliners at MJR Troy

Courtesy of MJR Theatres

MJR Theatres has announced that a new IMAX auditorium, featuring luxury reclining chairs, will be opening at the MJR Troy Cinema this summer. The completely redesigned auditorium will feature IMAX’s most advanced theatrical experience to date, including a patented 4K Laser projector, alongside perfectly tuned sound. The MJR Troy IMAX will also feature fully powered, zero-gravity luxury recliners, joining the MJR Southgate IMAX as only the second in Metro-Detroit to offer this amenity. Additionally, select rows will also offer MJR’s VIP Seats, an exclusive seating concept featuring premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for personal belongings, coat hooks, and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space and comfort.

“We’re thrilled to bring this next-level IMAX experience to our guests at MJR Troy,” said Joel Kincaid, the vice president of operations for MJR Theatres. “Combining the cutting-edge visuals and sound of IMAX’s 4K Laser technology with our signature zero-gravity recliners, VIP Privacy Pods, and LUX Loungers, this will undoubtedly be the golden standard for moviegoing in Metro-Detroit.”

“We were so excited in 2014 when MJR opened their theatre in the City of Troy,” said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. “MJR has brought to countless audiences, young and old, hours and hours of entertainment to our community. Now we are so excited that their existing EPIC auditorium will be transformed into an IMAX theater with recliners! Troy’s MJR Theatre will become an outstanding entertainment destination in Oakland County. Thank you MJR!”