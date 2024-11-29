MOANA 2 Posts Biggest Thanksgiving Day of All Time

Courtesy of Disney

Moana 2 continues to set box office records as it rolls into theaters across the nation and around the world.

The film pulled in $28M on Thursday, the best performance of all time for an individual title on Thanksgiving day. Moana 2 has now earned $85.5M over its first two days in North America. The tally is already above the 5-day debut of its predecessor, Moana, which opened to $82M in 2016.

Moana 2 opened in an additional 29 markets on Thursday, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, and Mexico. Top overseas performers this early in the release include France ($4.4M), Mexico ($2M), South Korea ($1.8M), Italy ($1.5M), Indonesia ($1.5M), the Philippines ($1.3M), Brazil ($1.3M), Germany ($1.2M), and Australia ($1.1M). The overseas total currently stands at $24.1M for a global cume of $109.6M.

Moana 2 continues its expansion today, including major markets China, the UK, Spain, Turkey, and India.

Check back here on Sunday for a complete report on Moana 2’s global opening weekend.