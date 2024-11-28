MOANA 2 Sails to $57.5M Domestic Opening Day

© 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



Disney’s Moana 2 sailed into a $66.3M start at the global box office on Wednesday, claiming $57.5M domestically (including previews) and $8.8M from 10 overseas markets.

The $57.5M is the third-biggest domestic opening day ever for an animated title, behind Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2. It is also the third-biggest opening day of the year, behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Disney is tracking Moana 2 to open at $175M+ domestically for the 5-day holiday weekend, which would make it the biggest Thanksgiving debut of all-time. Boxoffice Pro’s final opening weekend forecast for Moana 2 tracks the title opening between $170 – $200M in the 5-day frame.

The first batch of 10 overseas markets also opened on Wednesday, led by France ($3.7M), Indonesia ($1.2M), and South Korea ($1.1M).

Moana 2’s French debut marked the second-highest opening day on record for an animated title, and the biggest opening day of the year.

Moana 2 will continue expanding internationally through the week, reaching around 90% of the overseas market landscape by Sunday.