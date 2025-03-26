Mojo Works to Launch at CinemaCon 2025

Courtesy of Mojo Works

Innovation studio Mojo Works will officially launch at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The platform offers strategy and project delivery in the cinema marketing and technology space. Created by a team of cinema, marketing, and technology experts—Oskars Killo, Martin Berg, and Jenny Sidorova—Mojo Works navigates the shifting landscape of audience engagement in the entertainment industry.

“In a world of content abundance, audience engagement is a continuous game. Mojo Works is designed to support the cinema and entertainment sector in innovative, meaningful, and measurable ways. I’m excited to partner with Martin and Jenny on this journey and look forward to connecting with industry colleagues during our launch week at CinemaCon,” said Oskars Killo, a business development specialist with 20 years of media industry experience, including former roles as Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures licensee managing director, head of marketing & distribution, and EMEA exhibitor partnerships lead at 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures.

Martin Berg, a tech executive with 15 years’ experience and the former CEO of cinema SaaS company DX, currently advises multiple startups focusing on strategic business applications of AI and blockchain technologies and is the author and publisher of In Transit, a resource exploring the future of entertainment. Berg added, “Mojo Works partners with film distributors, exhibitors, and clients in the entertainment space looking to maximize their marketing budgets through innovative tools, including AI-driven solutions that enhance audience reach, engagement, and measurable sales conversions across both digital and physical channels.”

Jenny Sidorova, an innovation marketing leader and digital transformation strategist with over 15 years of

experience, has worked with global brands such as L’Oréal, Louis Vuitton, and Walmart, most recently

served as head of marketing at DX. She shared, “The entertainment industry is at a pivotal moment where traditional engagement methods are being disrupted by emerging platforms, technology, and evolving consumer behaviours. I’m thrilled to bring my experience transforming brands to help entertainment companies navigate this shifting digital-first landscape, creating authentic connections that drive business growth.”