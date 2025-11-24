More Than 4.5 Million Guests Visited an AMC or ODEON Movie Theater Monday Through Sunday During Strong WICKED: FOR GOOD Opening

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Entertainment announced that more than 4.5 million guests visited its theaters globally Monday through Sunday—more than 3.3 million in the United States and more than 1.2 million internationally. Approximately two thirds of these guests were there to view Universal’s Wicked: For Good, which posted a strong opening-weekend performance at AMC’s U.S. and international theaters. Fans enjoyed Wicked: For Good early access shows at AMC beginning last Monday and during the week, leading to the movie’s official debut on Friday, November 21.

Key highlights domestically included Wicked: For Good delivering AMC’s biggest opening weekend for a PG- or G-rated movie since early 2023. AMC accounted for all of the top 7 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for admissions revenue on Wicked: For Good. The Wicked Double Feature on Thursday, November 20, became AMC’s highest-attended double feature of the decade. Wicked: For Good is AMC’s top opening-weekend merchandise program of 2025, which offered guests a variety of specialty themed popcorn and drink vessels, as well as themed food & drink options. Popular AMC-exclusive merchandise items included a Glinda Light-Up Bubble popcorn bucket, Grimmerie popcorn tin, and Glinda and Elphaba popcorn tins.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “On behalf of all of us at AMC, I extend my congratulations and appreciation to producer Mark Platt, director Jon M. Chu, the cast and crew, and to all our partners at Universal Pictures for this exceptional film and the response it has generated from audiences. When a film offers spectacle, emotion, and memorable storytelling, guests regularly choose AMC to experience it. Our state-of-the-art presentation, wide range of premium formats, committed theatre teams, and inspired merchandise programs all contributed to fans being able to fully engage beyond measure with the world of Wicked. Reflecting the continued enthusiasm of our guests for this magical story, we are gratified that Wicked: For Good exceeded last year’s opening week success, and in the process, it also established a new AMC merchandise record for 2025. With additional family-focused tentpole titles arriving throughout the remainder of the year, we look forward to building on this momentum in the coming weeks.”