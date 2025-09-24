Moviefone Media Signs Marcus, Emagine, and Premiere Theater Circuits

Courtesy of Moviefone

Moviefone announced today that Marcus Theatres has joined their network. The Milwaukee, WI based Marcus has nearly 1,000 screens at 78 locations now going live on Moviefone’s referral network. Also announced is the addition of Emagine Theaters headquartered in Troy, MI. with 330 screens at 27 sites. And, also signed is Premiere Cinemas based in Big Spring, TX. with 245 screens in 22 locations. These new deals allow movie fans to go directly from Moviefone Media platforms to showtimes and ticketing at theaters throughout the country. This enables movie lovers to have a seamless transition from impression and excitement, to ticketing and fulfillment.

Moviefone was acquired by its CEO Cleveland O’Neal III in 2020 to complement his nationally syndicated TV brand, Made In Hollywood, now in its 21st broadcast season with network affiliate coverage in over 94% of U.S. households. Its 24/7 streaming channel Made In Hollywood powered by Moviefone is now available on Plex, TCL, Anoki, Freecast as well as its Roku app. Moviefone’s original movie content also appears on Screenvision’s Front + Center network on 14,000 theatre screens nationwide. Each month, its behind-the-scenes content generates millions of video views across Moviefone Media’s platforms.

Also announced today were two independent operators inked to deals in the last month: Monoplex Theatres and Chatham Hickory Cinemas. They join recent new affiliated circuits, Calabasas CA based Regency Theatres and Knoxville TN headquartered Phoenix Theatres. Long time Moviefone locations include Industry leaders AMC Theatres, Cinemark and B&B Theatres.

Ken Thewes, Marcus Theatres’ senior vice president of marketing remarked, “We are looking forward to being part of the Moviefone network, as this legacy brand has come full circle, from a pioneer in the ticketing space to a digital, broadcast and streaming showcase for film fans. Their reach is unique and complementary to our marketing efforts.”

Ally Smith, the chief marketing officer of Emagine commented, “At Emagine, we’re always looking for innovative ways to connect with new moviegoers and enhance their experience. Partnering with Moviefone helps audiences easily discover what’s playing and reserve seats, while enjoying the luxury and convenience that define Emagine theaters.”

Joel Davis, the chief executive officer of Premiere Cinemas said, “We welcome the ability to link our patrons to content that promoted the theatrical moviegoing experience and creates yet another opportunity to prompt ticketing.”

Cleveland O’Neal III, the chief executive officer of Moviefone Media added, “These great theaters operate in numerous markets, all coverage via our broadcast and streaming television, digital and social outreach. We are pleased that our multi-media ability to refer our viewers, browsers, fans and followers to purchase on the exhibitors’ platform will be enhanced and seamless with these new partners. Exhibitors are tremendous marketers for their brand, location and programs. We drive traffic to them and help in the acquisition of customers. We do not do the ticketing, they do. It’s a win-win.”