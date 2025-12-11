Moviefone Media Signs Regal Cinemas

Courtesy of Regal Cineworld

Moviefone Media today announced a deal with Regal to add their 407 U.S. locations, totaling 5,503 screens, to their network of movie showtime referrals.

Said Regal CCO Adam Rymer, “We are committed to maximizing the sources of Regal’s showtime and ticketing information. The unique Moviefone legacy brand aligns with our efforts on behalf of the moviegoing experience.”

Added Moviefone CEO Cleveland O’Neal III, who acquired Moviefone in 2000 to complement his nationally syndicated TV brand, Made in Hollywood, added: “The reach of Regal is enormous, and their quality theatres are a wonderful and impactful addition to our efforts to power theatre attendance.”

With the signing of Regal, Moviefone now provides live linking to all five of the top U.S. based theatre circuits. Regal joins AMC, Cinemark, Marcus, B&B, and twenty-four other exhibitors on the Moviefone Media platforms.