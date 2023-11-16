MoviePass Announces Major Feature Upgrades

Courtesy of MoviePass

Cinema subscription provider MoviePass, which relaunched in May of this year, today announced the launch of several new platform features, available to members starting today.

They are:

Online Ticketing: MoviePass members now have the ability to use their card information via the app to buy same-day tickets on any ticketing platform. This is the most requested feature from the MoviePass community.

The MoviePass card is going virtual. There will be no more physical card needed. Members can access their card information via the app. Buy More Credits: If members need more credits in any given month, they can now buy additional credits directly in the app.

“MoviePass continues to add innovative features to our service to improve the overall experience for our members,” said Stacy Spikes, MoviePass co-founder and CEO. “We are listening to what our community wants and today’s announcement is just the beginning. We have plans to introduce even more upgrades by the end of this year.”

The following upgrades will be available before the end of 2023: