Moving iMage Partners with Metro Private Cinema For 20-Screen, Private Screening Room Concept in NYC

Courtesy MiT

Cinema technology provider Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. has announced its involvement in the successful completion of Metro Private Cinema, a first-of its kind, 20-screen, high-end private screening room facility in New York City, now taking reservations to screen the latest releases and blockbusters beginning September 1.

MiT’s collaboration with Metro Private Cinema included design, project management and the provisioning, integration and installation of top-tier cinema and audio solutions to take movie night to the next level for groups of 4 to 20. Metro’s tauditoriums feature giant movie screens, immersive theater sound, private dining and motorized plush recliners and loveseats.

The facility features DCI-compliant cinema projection systems for premier first-run feature films, along with professional-grade audio solutions, including…

Tim League founder, Metro Private Cinema, commented, “Moving iMage has provided valuable advice and project execution every step of the way during the complex, multi-year evolution of this project. Metro Cinema is unlike any other cinema experience in the world, and we cannot wait to share our vision with the people of New York very soon.”

Moving iMage Technologies President and COO Francois Godfrey added: “We’re proud to continue our collaboration with the founders of Metro Private Cinema to help realize a unique cinema concept that redefines the moviegoing experience. Leveraging MiT’s deep expertise in high-net-worth residences, studios, and post-production facilities, we’re excited to bring that same level of excellence to the public. This project highlights MiT’s versatility and proven track record in delivering tailored solutions across a wide range of exhibition environments-utilizing the best in cinema technology to create truly exceptional experiences.”