Moving iMage Technologies Announces Partnership with NYC’s Historic Cherry Lane Theatre

Out-of-home entertainment technology and services provider Moving iMage Technologies has announced its collaboration with New York City’s historic Cherry Lane Theatre, which has been purchased by A24 with the goal of revamping it into a state-of-the-art 60 seat cinema screening room and performing arts venue. This transformation will blend Cherry Lane’s rich theatrical legacy with cutting-edge technology, offering a premier venue for both film screenings and live performances with a full-service restaurant and bar in the lobby.

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, commented, “At MiT, we’re committed to redefining venue innovation, and this project with A24 is a perfect example of that mission. A24’s groundbreaking films and TV deserve an equally exceptional viewing environment, and we’ve designed every aspect of this space to deliver an immersive, high-end experience. From LEA Professional’s IoT-enabled Cinema Digital Series power amplifiers and an IAB immersive audio system to QSC speakers, Q-Sys control and Barco projection systems, every element has been carefully selected to enhance both cinema and live performances. We are thrilled to work alongside A24 in transforming Cherry Lane into a top-tier destination for film lovers and performing arts audiences alike.”

MiT’s design and advanced cinema and audio integration features: