Moving iMage Transforms Four Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Locations in Texas with Barco Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos Sound

Alamo Drafthouse's Lakeline locaton, courtesy Moving iMage Technologies

Cinema and out-of-home entertainment technology and services provider Moving iMage Technologies has announced four substantial technology refresh initiatives to incorporate laser projection with HDR by Barco and Doby Atmos immersive audio at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Lakeline and Mueller locations in Austin, TX and its Stone Oak and Park North locations in San Antonio, TX. The projects are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Project highlights include installation of dozens of Barco SP4K laser projectors; integration of Barco IMCP alchemy servers to provide advanced content management and seamless playback capabilities; integration, installation, and commissioning of HDR by Barco technology in one auditorium in each location; and design, project management, integration, and installation of Dolby Atmos systems at each location. Proprietary MiT products used in the technology refresh include MiT S5 projector pedestals, IMC25 Automation, and IS-30 AC power spike arrestors.

Chris Drazba, chief development officer at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, commented, “We are very pleased with the quality of advice and service received from the Moving iMage team over the years. Their attention to detail and ability to keep projects running smoothly from start to finish has made them a trusted extension of our development team and a long-term partner in helping Alamo Drafthouse deliver immersive experiences to our customers.”

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, added, “We are proud to support Alamo Drafthouse in setting the standard for modern cinemas through its investments in premium, next-generation technologies and enhanced guest experiences. These new projects, which follow last year’s cinema technology upgrades at Alamo’s Las Colinas and Richardson locations in Dallas and their new build in Indianapolis, highlight the success of our collaboration and MiT’s broad capabilities and leadership in cinema technology and integration services.”