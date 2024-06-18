Movio Data Reveals Demographic Shift Between INSIDE OUT and INSIDE OUT 2 Opening Weekend Audiences

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • June 18 2024
Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Marketing data analytics firm Movio has painted a demographic picture of the opening weekend audiences of Inside Out 2, which debuted to $154.2M over Father’s Day weekend—a much higher figure than expected by nearly every box office prognosticator.

Like the first Inside Out, the largest-represented age group over opening weekend was 2-11 year olds, with 26% of the first film’s audience belonging to that bracket compared to 25% for the sequel. A greater—though still moderate—demographic shift can be found in older age groups; 24-44 year olds and 25-34 year olds made up 17% and 14%, respectively, for Inside Out, while with Inside Out 2 the share jumped to 21% for 24-44 year olds and 17% for 25-34 year olds.

Additional stats from Movio, found below, indicate that Inside Out 2 drew in a much higher proportion of infrequent moviegoers (54%) than did Inside Out (32%), though the male/female split remained consistent, with a difference of only one percentage point between the two films. Also of note are statistics on premium formats: 11% of the opening weekend audience saw Inside Out in 3D, compared to 7% for Inside Out 2. The sequel also garnered 3% attendance at Imax screens and 8% from other PLF, indicative of the continued penetration of premium formats into the marketplace between 2015 and now.

Inside Out 

  • Infrequent moviegoers:  32% 
  • Occasional moviegoers: 42% 
  • Frequent moviegoers: 24%  
  • 3D: 11% 
  • 2 – 11 year olds: 26% 
  • 35 – 44 year olds: 17% 
  • 25 – 34 year olds: 14% 
  • Female: 57% 
  • Male: 43% 

Inside Out 2 

  • Infrequent moviegoers: 54% 
  • Occasional moviegoers: 29% 
  • Frequent moviegoers: 14% 
  • IMAX: 3% 
  • 3D: 7% 
  • PLF: 8% 
  • 2 – 11 year olds: 25%  
  • 35 – 44 year olds: 21% 
  • 25 – 34 year olds:  17% 
  • Female: 58% 
  • Male: 42% 

*Infrequent – Members with less than two sessions in the past six months     

*Occasional – Members with two to five sessions in the past six months     

*Frequent – Members with six to twenty-five sessions in the past six months     

*Very Frequent – Members with over twenty-five sessions in the past six months   

