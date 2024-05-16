MPA Hires Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel to Enhance Intermediary Outreach Initiatives

Courtesy of the MPA

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has hired Jesse Martin, a senior attorney at BSA | The Software Alliance (BSA), to serve as senior vice president and associate general counsel of content protection and legal affairs for the MPA’s intermediary programs. The role expands the MPA’s intermediary outreach initiatives and supports global anti-piracy efforts managed through its Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).

Martin will run an enhanced global intermediary outreach program composed of lawyers, data analysts and investigators focused on disrupting piracy services’ use of legitimate third-party services in their illegal operations. In this role, she will work closely with the MPA content protection team and ACE to develop a global strategy for combating and disrupting the use of intermediaries by piracy operators, conduct outreach to intermediaries, coordinate voluntary initiatives with intermediaries, manage programs designed to disrupt the use of intermediaries by piracy operations, and develop various escalation strategies when initial voluntary initiatives are not successful. Martin will report to Karyn Temple, the senior executive vice president and global general counsel for the MPA.

Martin previously served as associate general counsel and senior director of compliance solutions at BSA in Washington. Among other responsibilities, she developed and implemented strategies for end-user enforcement programs throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa to protect member companies’ intellectual property through civil, criminal, and administrative litigation, as well as letter-based actions, in order to reduce copyright infringement, facilitate compliance and improve education. Prior to BSA, Martin spent five years as a litigation associate at the law firm Troutman Sanders, LLP (now Troutman Pepper). Martin earned her law degree from the University of Maryland school of law and a bachelor of arts in international affairs and spanish from Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

“Over the past decade, our content protection approach has demonstrated the value of working collaboratively with legal intermediaries of all types to combat the harms of digital piracy,” said Temple. “Under Jesse’s great leadership, we will be able to further grow our intermediary programs to develop key voluntary initiatives on a global scale and in all parts of the world.”

“I look forward to using my compliance experience from the enterprise software industry to navigate the opportunities and challenges surrounding the intermediaries’ involvement in content protection,” Martin said. “There are so many synergies, and ultimately the goals are similar – protecting creativity and intellectual property rights.”