Mubi Announces Latin American Theatrical and Streaming Re-Release of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Debut Film, AMORES PERROS

Courtesy MUBI

Global film distributor, streaming service, and production company MUBI has announced that Amores Perros, the debut feature from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, will return to theaters in Latin American starting October 9th in a newly remastered version and will be available to stream on MUBI starting October 24. This highly anticipated re-release comes with a brand-new poster and trailer, as part of global activities celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary.

Widely regarded as one of the most important films of 21st-century cinema, Amores Perros premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prize of the Critics’ Week, launching Iñárritu’s international career. A visceral, multi-narrative portrait of love, loss, and survival in Mexico City, the film went on to earn an Academy Award® nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and remains a touchstone of contemporary cinema.

The 25th anniversary celebration began in May 2025 with the world premiere of the new restored version at the Cannes Film Festival, as part of the “Cannes Classics” selection, attended by Alejandro González Iñárritu and Gael García Bernal.

The tribute will continue with a series of international events, including the exhibition SUEÑO PERRO: Instalación Celuloide de Alejandro G. Iñárritu, an immersive experience presented with the support of cultural institutions in three cities:

Milan, Italy – Fondazione Prada (September 18, 2025 – February 26, 2026)

Mexico City, Mexico – LagoAlgo (October 5, 2025 – January 4, 2026)

Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Spring 2026

The exhibition will merge cinema and visual art, showcasing a selection of never-before-seen images from the film—frames that have remained preserved for a quarter of a century in the archives of Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM). Themes of love, betrayal, and violence come to life through these 35mm fragments, whose rich grain evokes the nostalgia of the early 2000s.

Simultaneously, on September 18, 2025, MACK Books will launch the official AMORES PERROS book. This definitive volume delves into behind-the-scenes details never before revealed by Iñárritu, featuring exclusive material such as stills, storyboards, behind-the-scenes photographs, and handwritten notes and scene descriptions by the filmmaker. The book also includes essays by Denis Villeneuve, Walter Salles, award-winning novelists Jorge Volpi and Wendy Guerra, film critic Elvis Mitchell, and storyboard artist Fernando Llanos.

With worldwide rights acquired — including a period of co-exclusivity in Latin America through September 2027 — MUBI joins the anniversary celebration with this meticulous restoration, supervised by Criterion Collection, Estudio Mexico Films, and Altavista Films. The color grading was overseen by Iñárritu himself alongside acclaimed cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, with a brand-new 5.1 surround sound mix by Jon Taylor at NBCUniversal StudioPost.

The Latin American theatrical re-release will take place in two phases across more than 10 countries:

October 2, 2025: Colombia (via Cineplex) and Argentina (with support from MACO)

October 9, 2025: Mexico, Brazil, and Chile (via MUBI); Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and Central America (via Cineplex); and Uruguay (sub-distribution by MACO).

In Mexico, Amores Perros will return to theaters nationwide. Audiences in Mexico City will have the rare opportunity to experience Iñárritu’s debut film in its original 35mm format at the Cineteca Nacional.