Mukta A2 Cinemas Reopens in Vizag with a Luxe Makeover

Courtesy of Mukta A2 Cinemas

The magic of the big screen has returned to Vizag with Mukta A2 Cinemas rolling out the red carpet to a fully upgraded and reopened venue. Located at the heart of the city, the three-screen revamped multiplex has undergone a glamorous transformation. Everything has been reimagined to give moviegoers the feel of a premium movie destination, from the stylish new interiors to the calm, comfortable lobby area, cosy recliners and wide sofas with extra legroom.

The technology has had a complete reboot too, boasting 2K Laser and 3D projection systems and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The menu has also been updated with freshly made gourmet options like sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, rolls, nachos, popcorn buckets, samosas, burgers and desserts.

The reopening couldn’t have come at a better time. Telugu cinema is riding a high this week with two major releases lighting up the screens. Nithiin’s Robinhood opened to solid reports and is already laying the groundwork for its follow-up, Brotherhood of Robinhood. And the youthful, energetic MAD Square is winning over college crowds as it gears up for MAD 3.

Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta Arts Ltd., said, “This theater has always meant something to Vizag. So we didn’t just renovate it—we brought it back to life with heart. It’s now a space where people can watch films the way they’re meant to be watched—with great sound, beautiful visuals, and real comfort.”

“We believe the audience deserves the very best—because they are the real stars of cinema. Whether it’s a festive family outing, a first-day-first-show, or just a weekend escape—this cinema is now built to make people feel good, seen, and welcomed,” said Satwik Lele, the chief executive officer of Mukta A2 Cinemas.