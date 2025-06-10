Mukta A2 Cinemas Unveils First-Ever Luxury Format in Vadodara

Courtesy of Mukta A2 Cinemas

Mukta A2 Cinemas has launched its first-ever ‘Opulence’ premium format in Vadodara. The grand opening of this four-screen multiplex took place today at The Emperor Mall. With a total capacity of 528 seats, Mukta A2 Cinemas Opulence promises a premium, larger-than-life experience. The launch coincides with the nationwide release of the Bollywood film Housefull 5.

From seating to ambience, every detail inside the theater has been designed with audience comfort in mind. Each screen features only premium seating, including recliners, loungers, couple’s beds, and sofas. There’s extra legroom, cup holders, and wide armrests. The cinema is also equipped with 2K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, all-silver screens, and immersive 3D technology. The food and beverage section is equally premium, offering a gourmet menu and a variety of fresh snacks, wraps, pizzas, desserts, and a wide range of hot and cold beverages.

Located next to VCA Ground on Vasna-Bhayli Road, this marquee multiplex aims to become Vadodara’s new go-to destination for a high-end movie outing. Mukta Arts Limited has control over approximately 100 screens through its subsidiary companies, including Mukta A2 Cinemas Limited, Mukta A2 Multiplex WLL in Bahrain, and its Joint Ventures.

Rahul Puri, the managing director of Mukta A2 Cinemas, said, “Opulence is not just a cinema format—it’s an experience. We’ve designed it for people who love films and want to enjoy them in absolute comfort. Vadodara has always been a great market for cinema, and we’re proud to bring this concept here first.”

Satwik Lele, the chief operating officer of Mukta A2 Cinemas, added, “We’ve always believed in giving audiences something extra. With Opulence, we’re raising the bar. This property brings together comfort, technology, and hospitality—all under one roof.”