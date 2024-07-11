Multicines Opens New Multiplexes with Christie RGB Pure Laser Projection in Ecuador

Ecuador’s Multicines has opened two new multiplexes in Quito and Guayaquil, equipped with Christie RGB pure laser projectors installed by CES+.

According to Gonzalo Lopez, CEO of Multicines, the decision to use Christie projectors was due to their first-class technology and support. “We want to continue growing hand in hand with the best allies, and Christie is certainly one of them,” he added.

The first multiplex, Multicines Quicentro Shopping in Quito, covers an area of 4,266 square meters (45,919 sq. ft.) and has six VIP movie theatres with a seating capacity of between 50 and 335 seats. The six screens are fitted with Christie CP2420-RGB and Christie CP2309-RGB projectors. The cinema also features Dolby Atmos sound, premium reclining seats, wireless chargers for mobile devices, and a personalized service button system for food and beverage orders.

The second multiplex, located in San Marino Shopping Mall in Guayaquil, offers 10 theatres with a total of 1,019 seats, including VIP screens and 4D immersive experience formats. The largest theatre is equipped with a Christie CP4425-RGB projector, while the remaining nine auditoriums have Christie CP2420-RGB and Christie CP2309-RGB models, all incorporating CineLife+ electronics and RealLaser illumination technology.

Lopez expressed his satisfaction with the projectors’ performance and the little need for intervention they require. “RGB pure laser projection offers spectacular brightness levels, allowing us to guarantee that the customer experience is going to be the best and deliver on the value promise we make to each and every person who visits us,” he added.

Gonzalo Lopez also praised the level of support received from its suppliers, CES+ and Christie. Diego Lopez, sales director, Cinema, Latin America, Christie, concluded: “We are very honored that Multicines has once again recognized the superiority and brightness of our RGB pure laser projection systems for these new, highly advanced cinemas. And we are delighted that more Latin American exhibition companies are choosing Christie RealLaser illumination technology – available for all types of cinemas, from the smallest to large-format screens – for their new theatres.”

Multicines began operations in Ecuador in 1996 and currently operates 163 movie theatres in 22 complexes located in different parts of the country.