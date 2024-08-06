NAC to Rebrand as Entertainment Food & Beverage Association

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced plans to rebrand as the Entertainment Food & Beverage Association (EFBA), updating its mission statement to reflect its commitment to reflect the diverse needs of current operators and suppliers in the entertainment venue and recreational food and beverage sectors, as well as out-of-home entertainment options.

The EFBA Mission

Elevating performance and facilitating growth opportunities for Entertainment and Recreational Food & Beverage operators and suppliers worldwide through a legacy of education, advocacy, certification and best practices.

“As we move forward with our rebranding to the Entertainment Food & Beverage Association, we are excited to more accurately represent the diverse and evolving needs of our members,” said NAC President Rob Novak, “We believe that the new name and updated mission will better serve our community.”

The decision follows extensive discussions with NAC members, including live town hall meetings at the annual Expo and electronic surveys conducted over the last two years. During the process, the membership selected the new name using a voting process.

The executive committee of the Board of Directors has selected a new logo, and the transition is scheduled to occur between the second half of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. Before this current update, the trade group’s last rebranding took place in 1956, before which it was the International Popcorn Association.